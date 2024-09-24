Indian sepaktakraw teams secured medals at the 2024 Asian Beach Sepaktakraw Championship in Qingdao, China, with significant contributions from Nagaland athletes.

The women's team clinched silver in the regu event, while the men's team earned bronze.

The players on the women's team hailing from Nagaland include Sezovelu Dozo, Rukuvinu Tsükrü, Mongshai, and Angshan Konyak.

The men's team also featured Nagaland talent, with Medotsü Dozo representing the state.

Abu Metha, Adviser to the Nagaland Chief Minister, praised the athletes' performance on social media. "Congratulations. Thank you for making India proud and Nagaland shine," Metha wrote on his official account.