An attempted break-in was reported at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic in Kohima during the intervening night of March 10 and 11, 2025. The suspected motive behind the intrusion appears to be burglary.



The clinic, which provides essential healthcare services to veterans of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Assam Rifles, is strategically located opposite Heritage Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road, Officers Hill, in the state capital.

The incident came to light on the morning of March 11, 2025, when the clinic was opened as per schedule. Upon inspection, it was found that the rear window of the dental section had been forcefully broken. Additionally, two distinct sets of footprints were observed on the dental stool and chair, indicating the presence of multiple intruders who had unlawfully entered the premises.

Following the discovery, an FIR was lodged at the South Police Station, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The ECHS Polyclinic serves as a vital medical facility for retired defense personnel and their families in Kohima and neighboring regions.



Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the security of the facility.