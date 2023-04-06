Delegates of G20 countries, foreign diplomats, and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) have expressed interest in investing in various sectors in Nagaland, as revealed in the recently concluded B20 summit. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Bangladesh delegation has expressed interest in purchasing cereals from the state and reviving the Tuli Paper Mill in Mokokchung, which stopped production in 1982.

At the conference, Pradeep Bagla, chairman of CII North East Council, expressed interest in organic agriculture, skill development, cultural tourism, and technology. The Nagaland summit was a success with 60 delegates from 27 countries attending. Bagla stated, "This was the first time that Nagaland showcased its potential before so many foreign delegates. The rich tradition and culture, agriculture and textiles of the Nagas were shown to the world and its potential was highlighted."

The B20 conference held in Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Nagaland focused on multilateral partnerships in agriculture, food processing, tourism, and information technology. Four meetings were held, with the final one being held in Nagaland. The principal economic advisor in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rupa Dutta, said that interactions were held in both B2B and B2G deliberations under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Dutta further stated that Nagaland has potential for organic agriculture, food processing, and skill development. The summit aimed to promote business opportunities in the region, with the DPIIT playing a catalyst role in promoting investment and infrastructure development in the North East. The president of India Association of Japan, Sanjay Mehrotra, said that the organization is interested in infrastructure development work in Nagaland, including investment in sectors such as drinking water, garbage and crowd management, and tourism.

The B20 conference was attended by delegates from various countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Cote D'Ivoire, Cuba, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, and Indonesia. Ambassadors of Cuba, Iceland, Jamaica, Paraguay, and Panama, along with one deputy head of missions from Estonia and two council generals from Costa Rica and Germany, also attended the summit.