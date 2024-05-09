In Wokha, Nagaland, the Deputy Commissioner's office has issued an order dated May 9th, 2024, regarding the suspension of vehicular movement along NH-61 (Old NH-2) from APMC Wokha Town to Doyang Bridge (Mokokchung road). This suspension is deemed necessary to ensure the safe removal of rock debris that poses a threat to the safety of travelers.

The order, bearing reference number NO.DCW/LR-15A.NH2(2020) Vol.2, mandates the suspension of all forms of vehicular movement from 4:00 PM on May 11th, 2024, until 7:00 AM on May 13th, 2024. The rock debris, located dangerously above at 81+200 Km on NH-61 (Old NH-2), warrants immediate attention to mitigate potential risks to life and safety.

To facilitate uninterrupted travel during the restricted period, medium and light vehicles traveling on the Wokha-VK-Mokokchung route are advised to utilize a diversion road. This alternative route spans from 'O' Point to Wokha, further leading through Doyang, Sungro, Mamongtong, and Alichen.