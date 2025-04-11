In a moment of pride for the Northeast, Nagaland has been awarded the first position in the country for Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBU) of children during the Aadhaar Samvaad held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event was organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for the state, reflecting its robust efforts to ensure the biometric enrollment and update Aadhaar records for children across all districts.



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The credit for this achievement goes to the Commissioner of Nagaland and Registrar for Aadhaar, along with all Deputy Commissioners, who have led intensive child enrolment and update drives. Their consistent push for accurate and timely biometric updates has contributed to this national recognition.

KS Anden Konyak, IAS, Registrar for Aadhaar in Nagaland, expressed gratitude to all the Deputy Commissioners for their relentless commitment.

“This achievement is a reflection of the tireless work of our district teams. Their dedication has brought honor to the state,” he said.

The award reaffirms Nagaland’s growing leadership in digital governance and child-centric welfare delivery mechanisms.