Nagaland bags three medals at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026

Nagaland wrapped up its campaign at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 with a total of three medals — one gold, one silver and one bronze — marking a notable showing in athletics.

Wede T Mero led the state’s medal tally by securing gold in the men’s 10,000 metres event. He maintained a steady pace throughout the race before pulling ahead in the final stretch, demonstrating strong endurance and tactical discipline against a competitive field.

In the sprint category, Rüduolhounuo Rachel Belho claimed silver in the women’s 100 metres. Her performance stood out for its speed and consistency, placing her among the top sprinters at the event.

The third medal came from Tsuchoi T, who secured bronze in the women’s 5,000 metres. She delivered a determined run to finish on the podium after a closely contested race.

Nagaland fielded a 10-member contingent across various track and field events. The team’s overall performance reflected steady progress and competitiveness at the national level.

The results are expected to boost confidence among athletes from the state and encourage greater participation in future editions of the games.