Fifth Note, a rising musical group from Nagaland, has emerged victorious in the 2024 Ticket to Hornbill competition, securing a Rs 2 million prize in what officials describe as India's largest band battle.

"This is another BIG BIG one," declared Abu Metha, Adviser to the Nagaland Chief Minister, praising the band's "incredible tightness" and stellar performance. The competition, which featured 130 bands from across India, concluded at RCEMPA, Jotsoma, near Kohima.

The prize was jointly presented by Nagaland's Higher Education & Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along and Abu Metha at the grand finale. The Prophets from Mizoram claimed the first runner-up position with a Rs 1 million prize, while Nagaland's Project Anonymous secured the second runner-up spot, earning Rs 500,000.

Other notable victories included:

- KAPOW from Delhi: Sennheiser Choice Award

- Project Anonymous: Best Vocalist title

- Papersky: Best Drummer and Best Bassist awards

- The Prophets: Best Guitarist award

- Yugen: Best Keyboardist recognition

The event serves as a prelude to the 25th Hornbill Music Festival in Nagaland, organised by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA).