The government of Nagaland has prohibited the Gau Dhwaj Yatra, an event involving the ban on cow slaughter, in several districts due to fears of potential public disturbances.

The order, issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur, cites apprehension of public order disruptions as the primary reason for the ban.

The prohibition applies to Dimapur, Chumoukidema, and Niuland districts. It follows directives from the State Government and is based on provisions contained in Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India.

Kevithuto Sophie, the Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate of Dimapur, signed the order dated September 26.

Local authorities, including the Home Commissioner, Director General of Police, and various district officials, have been notified to enforce the ban and take necessary actions.

Earlier on September 25, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during his Gaudhwaj Sthapna Bharat yatra in Sikkim, expressed disappointment and frustration over being denied entry into Nagaland by the state's government.

"I have not harmed anyone nor spoken ill of any individual. All I seek is the chance to convey my message to the people. Why am I being stopped?" Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioned. He appealed to the chief ministers of the Northeastern states, urging them not to obstruct his journey and inviting them to engage in open discussions regarding the contentious issues of cow slaughter and protection.