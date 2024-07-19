Rev. Zelhou Kehyo, General Secretary of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), said that the church’s stance on the Nagaland Total Prohibition Act (NLTP Act) reflects a broader concern with governance and societal issues.

Rev. Kehyo discussed the NLTP Act, which was enacted in 1989, and explained that the church's support was driven by both ethical considerations and the need to address the adverse effects of alcoholism. “Our support for the NLTP Act is rooted in its potential to mitigate social problems such as relationship breakdowns and financial instability caused by alcohol abuse,” Kehyo stated.

Addressing criticisms about the Act's effectiveness, Kehyo expressed cautious optimism. He acknowledged that while the Act has not been entirely successful, especially due to issues like black marketing and illegal production, it has made some progress in rural areas. “For the Act to truly succeed, we must collectively denounce alcohol as evil,” Kehyo added.

Criticizing the term "total prohibition," Kehyo pointed out that the Act has similarities with the earlier 1967 Act, including provisions for regulated alcohol use. He said that the current framework allows for medical exemptions and licensed production, though illegal activities have undermined its efficacy.

Rev. Kehyo also touched upon the NBCC's Clean Election Movement (CEM), explaining that the church's focus on this initiative is part of a broader effort to combat corruption and promote good governance. “The CEM is not just about elections; it addresses corruption and advocates for ethical practices in governance,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the church in achieving its goals but reiterated its commitment to improving societal norms and advocating for effective governance. “We must view each other positively and work together to overcome our collective challenges,” Kehyo said.