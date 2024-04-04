In a bid to invoke divine intervention and guidance for the upcoming General Election 2024, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has fervently called upon believers and citizens alike to participate in a 152-hour chain of prayer. This spiritual endeavor, part two of their concerted effort, aims to reflect on the nation's current situation and invoke divine assistance for both India and Nagaland.

Under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Zelhou Keyho, General Secretary of NBCC, the initiative underscores the pivotal role of prayer in shaping the destiny of nations. The reflection segment emphasizes acknowledging the sovereignty of the Creator, submitting failures and successes to His power, and embracing humility through confession and repentance.

The prayer focuses on various aspects, including petitions for India's leaders to be guided by divine wisdom regardless of religious affiliations, for the right leaders to be elected, and for protection against manipulation and persecution. Additionally, concerns about the rise of fundamentalism and the erosion of democratic values are highlighted, urging for a return to principles of justice, love, and care for the marginalized.

For Nagaland, prayers are directed towards the leadership, urging for God-fearing leaders who prioritize the welfare of the people. The call for unity, forgiveness, and discernment among voters resonates strongly, emphasizing the responsibility of citizens in shaping the political landscape.

Reverend Dr. Keyho stresses the urgency of collective prayer and action, quoting Chronicles to remind believers of their duty to humble themselves, seek divine intervention, and work towards healing the land.

As the 152-hour prayer chain unfolds, participants are urged to stand in the gap, interceding for the nation and its leaders. Regardless of religious affiliations, the call to prayer transcends boundaries, aiming to foster unity, wisdom, and divine guidance during this critical juncture in India's democratic journey.