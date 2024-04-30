The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has politely declined an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to clean the church compound on May 11, 2024. Reverend Dr. Zelhou Keyho, General Secretary of NBCC, and Reverend Dr. Mar Pongener, President of NBCC, jointly emphasized the importance of maintaining the separation between political agendas and religious affairs.

The decision, conveyed through a statement, highlights the underlying tensions stemming from perceived encroachments on religious freedom amid growing concerns about minority rights in the country. The NBCC acknowledged the BJP's goodwill but underscored the need for political parties to refrain from meddling in religious matters.

Citing a history of religious persecution and the vulnerability of religious minorities, particularly Christians, under current political climates, the NBCC cautioned against actions that could exacerbate existing tensions. Instances of violence, surveillance, and restrictions on religious practices have fueled apprehensions within minority communities.

Reverend Dr. Keyho and Reverend Dr. Pongener emphasized the need for political parties to exercise restraint and focus on their core duties rather than engaging in religious activities. They suggested alternative avenues for political engagement, such as mobilizing party members to safeguard persecuted churches in other parts of the country.

Furthermore, the NBCC clarified its stance on political observances within religious communities, affirming the church's autonomy in determining its practices. While expressing gratitude for the BJP's offer, the NBCC reiterated its commitment to preserving religious traditions, including environmental initiatives and commemorations aligned with Christian beliefs.