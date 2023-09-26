The Chakhesang Baptist Church Council (CBCC) has voiced its disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a nationwide cleanliness drive scheduled for October 1, a day traditionally regarded as a day of rest and worship for Christians. The CBCC firmly advocates that there should be "no work on Sunday."

In an official statement, the CBCC expressed its appreciation for the Government of India's positive initiatives while simultaneously criticizing what it perceives as a "communal attitude at the Centre," which consistently targets Christian faith and other minority communities. The council emphasized the importance of citizens coexisting as fellow human beings, fostering mutual respect, and preserving the fabric of secularism within the country.

While CBCC acknowledges that cleanliness is a universally commendable ideal, it firmly asserts that "Cleanliness is not above godliness!" This assertion forms the basis of their call to action, urging Church associations and local churches in Nagaland to boycott the proposed social work on October 1. They have instructed their respective members to abstain from participating in the cleanliness drive as a symbol of their discontent with the Government of India's "repeated attempts to disrupt Christian faith and practices in the country."

Furthermore, CBCC has appealed to the frontal organizations under its jurisdiction and Christian leaders nationwide to unite in defense of their faith. Citing religious scripture, the council emphasized the importance of observing Sunday as a day of worship and rest, drawing from Exodus 20:8 and Acts 5:29. They firmly stated, "We cannot violate the decree of the living God to keep the Sabbath day/Sunday holy." CBCC expressed hope that wisdom and peace would prevail among all citizens of the country.