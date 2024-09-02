The Nagaland Baptist Pastors Union (NBPU) has reasserted its unwavering commitment to the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1989. In a press release, NBPU President Imnatoshi Longkumer and General Secretary Wongtokiu emphasized that the Act was a collective achievement of church and civil society organizations, stemming from extensive rallies and public demands.

The NBPU highlighted that while the enforcement of the Act has faced substantial difficulties, it is crucial not to place blame solely on any one stakeholder or create conflict between the church and the government. They acknowledged that both law enforcement agencies and civil society, including the church, have fallen short in their respective roles. The union advocates for a collaborative approach between the government, church, and civil society to combat liquor-related issues, rather than a divisive stance.

“Lifting or partially relaxing the Act would precipitate severe social problems, including increased alcohol-related issues in various aspects of daily life,” warned the NBPU. They stressed that any revenue gained from liquor sales would not offset the detrimental effects on society. The union urged for a renewed commitment from all sectors to uphold Nagaland’s status as a dry state.

In contrast, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has voiced strong opposition to the state's consideration of revisiting the NLTP Act. The NPCC, in a separate press note, underscored that the Act was a product of strong public sentiment during its enactment in 1989 under the Congress government. They have urged the state government to engage in thorough consultations with stakeholders before any changes are made.