Nagaland battles flooding-landslides amid monsoon rains; extensive damage reported

As Nagaland continues to witness relentless monsoon downpours, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has reported extensive and mounting damage across several districts. The agency confirmed the destruction of homes, roads, bridges, breast walls, paddy fields, and jhum cultivation, with several rivers overflowing and triggering flash floods in low-lying areas.

In Dimapur district, floodwaters entered multiple colonies including SM Colony, Ragailong, Namgalong, Super Market, K Sachu, Ekhyoyan Village, Walford, and Model Colony in Purana Bazaar. Relief camps have been set up by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Dimapur for the displaced, while HG, CD, and SDRF teams remain engaged in active search and rescue operations.

Similar scenes of flooding were reported in Chumoukedima district, affecting areas such as Tenyiphe, Chekiye, Virazouma, Singrijan, Khopanala, Sovima, and villages near the 173rd CRPF Camp. Continuous rainfall has also damaged public infrastructure throughout the district.

Niuland district saw flooding in Kuhuboto, New Showuba, Nizhevi, Lotovi, Suhoi, Nihokhu, Hovishe, Ghokuto, Toshiho, Khehoyi, and Anato villages. In Kohima, a retaining wall below the Civil Secretariat collapsed, damaging vehicles and blocking roads to key government offices. Waterlogging in several parts of the town added to the challenges.

The NSDMA also reported major disruptions to road connectivity due to landslides. In Mon district, the road linking Longleng was severed at Yongam Village on July 4. In Wokha, flash floods in Chanka village destroyed paddy fields. Landslides in Mokokchung district, particularly in Changki and Longkong villages, damaged main roads and a water pipeline.

In Tuensang, NH-202 was completely cut off at Chare Town, with DDMA teams helping transport stranded and sick individuals. The road from Chare to Mokokchung was also blocked in multiple spots, and a bailey bridge on the route is reportedly on the verge of collapse due to the strong river current.

With rainfall expected to continue, the NSDMA remains on high alert as the state grapples with one of the most intense monsoon spells in recent years.