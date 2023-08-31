Nagaland has marked a significant achievement by becoming the pioneer state in North East India to introduce Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR). This groundbreaking initiative, geared towards enhancing the accessibility and coverage of Birth Registration through Aadhaar Enrolment, targets children within the age group of 0 to 5 years. The launch event took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, with Shri T. Mhabemo Yanthan, IAS, Commissioner of Nagaland, inaugurating the service.

The introduction of ALBR holds immense promise for the state's youngest residents. During the inauguration, T. Mhabemo Yanthan underscored the pivotal role that ALBR is poised to play in registering newborns and encompassing children within the 0-5 age bracket. He urged all levels of government to synergize efforts to ensure seamless implementation of ALBR across every district in Nagaland.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Nagaland, which also serves as the Registrar for Birth and Death in the state, has been seamlessly integrated into the UIDAI ecosystem as Registrar cum Enrolment Agency. This integration empowers the Directorate to spearhead Child Enrolment using the ALBR process, effectively extending the benefits of this transformative initiative to residents across districts.

Col. Abhishek Koushik, Director of UIDAI, lauded the Government of Nagaland for scripting a remarkable chapter in the region's digital transformation. Applauding the unstinting efforts of the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland, in providing Aadhaar-linked services to the state's residents, Col. Koushik celebrated the culmination of meticulous groundwork in this significant milestone.

The Aadhaar ecosystem has always thrived on collaboration, and UIDAI remains committed to bolstering states in their journey towards digitization. Through workshops, door-to-door enrolments, and concerted efforts to reach even the remotest corners, UIDAI has actively partnered with the states. The Regional Office in Guwahati, in close coordination with the Office of the Commissioner Nagaland, has been instrumental in nurturing Aadhaar-related initiatives in the state.