Nagaland becomes India’s 3rd most literate state, literacy soars to 95.7%

On the occasion of State Level Teachers’ Day 2025, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio lauded the tireless efforts of teachers in shaping the state’s education landscape, highlighting that Nagaland now ranks as India’s third most literate state with a literacy rate of 95.7%, up from just 21.95% at the time of statehood in 1963.

Speaking at the NBCC Convention Hall, Rio called teachers the backbone of the education system and emphasized their role in nation-building, urging them to continue fostering curiosity, critical thinking, and compassion among students.

He noted that Nagaland has 2,734 schools, 32,801 teachers, and over 4.1 lakh school-going children, reflecting the scale and dedication of the state’s education machinery.

CM Rio launched major initiatives aimed at aligning Nagaland’s education system with global standards, including the Systems for Outstanding Achievements and Reformation (SOAR) Mission to enhance curriculum, teaching, assessment, and school management. He also announced the institutionalisation of the Nagaland State School Standards Authority (NSSSA) under NEP 2020 and the drafting of the Nagaland School Quality Assessment and Assurance Framework (NSQAAF).

Other reforms include mother-tongue-based education in collaboration with Nagaland University, certification of tribal language teachers, and the introduction of music education at the elementary level in partnership with the Department of TaFMA and Yamaha Inc.



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Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, emphasized the three pillars of reform: upgrading infrastructure, improving governance, and enhancing the school ecosystem to ensure that no child is left behind, whether in urban or remote rural areas.

The programme also featured reflections from Masakui Rungsung, Consul General of India, Vancouver, who praised teachers as mentors, motivators, and the cornerstone of society. Messages from the President, Prime Minister, Education Minister of India, and Governor of Nagaland were read out during the event.

Thirteen teachers received the State Teachers’ Award, while four schools—Government Middle School Dobagaon, Government Middle School Naga New Model Sumi, St. Joseph School Tuensang Town, and The Vineyard Kohima—were recognized for Excellence in School Safety (SSB Phase 2).

CM Rio reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring quality education for every child, integrating NEP 2020, SDG-4 on Quality Education, and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, and strengthening Nagaland’s position as a leading state in literacy and educational innovation.