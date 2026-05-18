Nagaland bets big on coffee economy with Rs 49 crore ‘Coffees of Nagaland’ mission

Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Neiphiu Rio on May 18 jointly launched a major cluster-based coffee value chain project aimed at transforming Nagaland into a premium coffee-producing state.

The project, launched virtually under the broader mission “Coffees of Nagaland”, seeks to build an end-to-end coffee ecosystem from cultivation to branding and marketing.

The launch programme, held in New Delhi, was attended by Union Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, officials of the Coffee Board of India, along with farmers, entrepreneurs and state officials joining virtually from Niuland and Kohima districts.

The initiative will begin with two pilot clusters — Touphema in Kohima district for Arabica coffee and Ghotovi in Niuland district for Robusta coffee — which are expected to serve as model centres for expansion across the state.

The Rs 49.48-crore project includes the establishment of five hi-tech nurseries, expansion of plantation areas across 400 hectares, construction of washing stations and roastery-cum-cafés, and setting up of a coffee quality control laboratory.

Infrastructure such as internal roads, drip irrigation systems and blockchain-based traceability with QR code authentication for farm-to-cup tracking will also be developed under the project.

Addressing the programme, Scindia said the initiative would position coffee as Nagaland’s key Unique Selling Proposition (USP) while creating sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

He said the project would improve farmer income through premium-quality coffee production and create employment opportunities in processing, roasting, brewing, tourism and related sectors.

Scindia added that the initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and would promote sustainable agroforestry practices while reducing dependence on jhum cultivation.

The project also includes capacity-building programmes in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, under which farmers and entrepreneurs will receive training in plantation management, post-harvest techniques, roasting, brewing and barista skills.

An umbrella branding campaign titled “Coffees of Nagaland – Taste of Eminence” will also be promoted through digital platforms, e-commerce and participation in national and international trade fairs.

Speaking at the event, Rio said coffee cultivation in Nagaland has witnessed steady growth since plantations were revived in 2014-15. According to him, coffee production in the state increased from 21 metric tonnes in 2021-22 to nearly 73 metric tonnes in 2024-25.

The chief minister said the state aims to bring 50,000 hectares under coffee cultivation by 2047 as part of the vision of “Viksit Nagaland”.

Rio also highlighted plans to integrate experiential coffee tourism, including farm stays and farm-to-cup experiences, to create additional opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs in the state.