The Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), in collaboration with EnJogo, will conduct trials for its prestigious Residential Academy on December 20, 2024, at The Greenwood School, Khelo India Center, Dimapur.

The trials are open to young footballers aged U13 to U17, specifically those born between 2009 and 2016. This initiative aims to identify and nurture budding talent, providing them an opportunity to join the BBFS Residential Academy and receive world-class training under the guidance of seasoned coaches.

Selected players will participate in a holistic development program that focuses on sharpening their football skills and preparing them for a professional career.



Also Read: Meghalaya football team departs for Santosh trophy final round, eyes maiden title

BBFS, a renowned platform for nurturing football talent, has paved the way for players to reach elite levels, including spots on the Indian National Team.

Speaking about the initiative, Indian football icon Bhaichung Bhutia said, “Football should be accessible to every young talent in the country, regardless of where they come from.”

Aspiring footballers in the region are encouraged to seize this opportunity to showcase their potential and take a step closer to achieving their footballing dreams.