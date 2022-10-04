Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Nagaland on October 11 to participate in a programme to mark the birth anniversary of socialist Jayprakash Narayan, said JD (U) president Lalan Singh.

As per reports, the JD (U) leader will also attend the All Nagaland Bihari Conference (ALBC) scheduled that day at Dimapur District Sports Complex (DDSC), organized by Nagaland Bihari Samaj, Bihari Kalyan Samiti, and Matri Foundation, Nagaland, to commemorate the 120th birth anniversary of Jayprakash Narayan.

Notably, the conference is also being organized to acknowledge the contribution of Bihar natives in the political and economic sphere in the state ever since the days of JP, who came all the way from Bihar to work for peace in Nagaland.

As per The JD(U) president, Kumar's visit would be purely non-political as he would not meet representatives of any political party and will return to Bihar on the same day itself.

Later, commenting on the political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj padayatra, which commenced in Bihar on October 2, Singh said, '' He is working on the agenda of BJP''.

On October 2, Kishor said that nothing has changed in Bihar in the last 30 years.

''In the last 30 years for how many days has Prashant Kishor lived in Bihar? Those who stay in Bihar will know about the development works which have happened,'' the JD(U) president added.

