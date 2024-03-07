The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland unit and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state unit have pledged their unwavering support to Dr. Chumben Murry, the consensus candidate nominated by the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A joint press note released by the State BJP media department revealed that the decision was made during a crucial meeting held in Guwahati on March 4. The gathering saw the presence of notable leaders including BJP State President Benjamin Yepthomi, Deputy Chief Minister & BLP Leader Y. Patton, Rajya Sabha MP S Phangnon Konyak, and State General Secretary Abhay Giri. Discussions centered on strategizing for the imminent Lok Sabha polls and reinforcing the alliance's commitment to securing a resounding victory.

Reaffirming their support for the PDA consensus candidate, the BJP leadership underscored their dedication to bolstering the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Moreover, State BJP leaders participated in a combined Lok Sabha committee meeting, which brought together representatives from Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. The session, hosted at BJP North East Padma Bhavan in Guwahati, featured addresses by BJP National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh and NCP Coordinator & National Secretary Rituraj Sinha.

Meanwhile, the NCP President, Vanthungo Odyuo, announced the party's endorsement of Dr. Chumben Murry as the PDA consensus candidate. Odyuo conveyed the decision to the party's central leadership in Mumbai and Delhi, leading to unanimous support for the candidate chosen by the alliance political partners in Nagaland.

In a statement, Odyuo reiterated the NCP's commitment, citing a previous "letter of support" submitted to the NDPP-led PDA government in March 2023. The NCP president expressed hope for reciprocity from the alliance partners, emphasizing the importance of unity in ensuring victory for the consensus candidate.

Looking ahead, State BJP President Yepthomi is slated to embark on an intensive tour of the 60 assembly constituencies, commencing from March 10. The tour aims to foster unity among alliance partners and mobilize support for the PDA consensus candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry.