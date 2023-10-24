A new team of office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland State Unit, under the recently elected President Benjamin Yepthomi, has been approved by the party’s national President, JP Nadda.

According to a press release, the list of new office bearers includes:

Also Read: Nagaland: Shurhozelie Liezietsu steps down as president of Naga People's Front after 20 years

On the other hand, on October 21, Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu has stepped down as the president of the Naga People's Front (NPF). The fact that Liezietsu has stepped down after almost twenty years as the NPF president has made the longest serving president of the NPF.

Liezietsu formally stepped down as the NPF president during the party's general convention cum foundation day celebrations at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima today.

Apong Pongener, the NPF's working president, is poised to take take charge as the next party chief.