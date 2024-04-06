Nagaland State BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi today unfurled the Party flag at 35 Zunheboto Mandal to commemorate the Party’s 44th Foundation Day.

Extending greetings to the karyakartas on the occasion, Benjamin Yepthomi highlighted the rich legacy of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tracing its roots back to the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951. He paid homage to the founding leaders, including Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, for their unwavering commitment to nationalism, democracy, and social justice.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment of the Party’s inception on 06th April, 1980, Yepthomi acknowledged the visionary leadership of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the founding President, whose three-time tenure as Prime Minister epitomized dedication to the nation. He lauded the Party’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming the world’s largest political party, marked by unwavering commitment to ideology and national service.

Yepthomi emphasized the importance of drawing inspiration from the Party’s rich history and re-dedicating oneself to its noble cause. He paid tribute to the sacrifices of past leaders and grassroots workers, whose efforts have shaped the party’s trajectory over the decades.



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Underlining the transformative leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Yepthomi hailed the unprecedented progress achieved by the BJP in the last decade. He cited inclusive development, transformative reforms, and decisive governance as hallmarks of the NDA Government, ushering in a Golden Age post-Independence.

As Nagaland gears up for the upcoming elections to the 18th Lok Sabha on 19th April 2024, Shri Benjamin Yepthomi urged upon the karyakartas to re-double their efforts in ensuring a resounding mandate for the BJP under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. He called upon all stakeholders to strengthen the hands of central leaders by electing the PDA consensus candidate from Nagaland, to surpass the historic milestone of 400 seats in the Lok Sabha under the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar, Char Sau Paar’.

He reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to its ideals, national service, and public welfare. Appreciating the support of the BJP Legislators led by BJP Leader and Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, the State President expressed confidence in overcoming challenges and achieving collective goals with unity, determination, and the blessings of the people.

The Party flag was unfurled across the districts by State Office Bearers who also read out the State President’s address. The mandals under the districts also participated in the programme.

State BJP President who is currently on tour, will visit 32 Atoizu Mandal and hold a meeting at 3:00 p.m. and then proceed to 33 Suruhuto Mandal and hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. today. The President’s entourage will also tour 34 Aghunato Mandal on Monday and hold meetings there.