The BJP Party urges the resolution of the Eastern Nagaland public emergency through democratic dialogue amidst ongoing ENPO protests.

Citing the concerns, the state BJP unit acknowledged the grievances and demands of ENPO concerning the Frontier Nagaland Territory and encouraged all stakeholders to seek resolution through democratic dialogue.

Notably, on March 13, effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National BJP President JP Nadda were burnt in Tuensang, an act deemed unproductive and regrettable.

These actions occurred amidst the Central leaders' attempts to address Eastern Nagaland's concerns.

"The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is dedicated to Eastern Nagaland's development and welfare," mentioned the release.



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This commitment is demonstrated through schemes such as PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and others, and the establishment of the Medical College at Mon.

A significant financial allocation of Rs 180 crore under PM-DevINE for Eastern Nagaland further signifies the government's efforts, claims the state BJP unit.

The BJP Nagaland State Unit appeals to the ENPO for patience and understanding, emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogues for resolution.

"The BJP Nagaland State Unit urges the ENPO for magnanimity in patience and understanding as both parties navigate through any procedural complexities that may arise while trying to achieve a positive end result. While protests are a fundamental right in a democratic society, they should not detract from constructive dialogues that are necessary for resolution. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, respecting procedural and technical considerations, to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome."

The BJP Nagaland State Unit expresses confidence in the Government of India's commitment to address Eastern Nagaland's concerns and achieve positive, pragmatic outcomes.