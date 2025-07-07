Nagaland BJP delegation inducted at party’s national headquarters in Delhi

A delegation from Nagaland led by State BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi was officially inducted at the party’s National Headquarters in New Delhi today, July 7.

The delegation received a warm welcome from BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and BJP National Secretary and Nagaland Prabhari Anil K. Antony.

The formal induction marks a key milestone in the party’s efforts to strengthen grassroots connections in Nagaland and promote inclusive development across the region.

Party sources stated that the delegation’s induction reaffirms the BJP's dedication to addressing the aspirations of the people of Nagaland and advancing the region’s integration into the national development framework.

The delegation is also slated to meet the BJP National Presdient JP Nadda later in the day at the party headquarters.