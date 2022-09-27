The Bharatiya Janata Party, Nagaland unit, have directed its party members and karyakartas/karyakartanis to desist from any form of lobbying, declaration of candidature in any manner.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party, Nagaland State hereby directs all party office bearers at the state, districts, and Mandal levels, Karyakartas/Karyakartanis and party members to desist from any form of lobbying/campaigning/declaration of candidature(s) in any manner whatsoever,” read the new set of directives as stated by BJP Nagaland State President, Temjen Imna Along.

“The seat sharing formula and selection of candidatures shall be decided by the Party Central Election Committee,” read the notification further.

“The notification was released in order to prevent propaganda and misconception and issues with Central directive for strict compliance until further notice,” concluded the notice.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar while on a visit to the state, said on Monday September 26 that BJP’s ideology was to build a stronger, new and a better India for all Indians.

While addressing a huge crowd at a programme organized as part of ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ at Public Ground, here on September 26, the union minister said that the opposition might try to draw a bad picture of the BJP party and portray them as anti somebody or pro somebody or that has a political ideology that was coloured, but in the truest sense, BJP stands for development, progress and opportunity for every Indian, he added.