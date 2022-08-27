The Northeastern state of Nagaland is gearing up for its upcoming state assembly elections which will take place in 2023. The state BJP unit is leaving no stone unturned to continue its winning streak in the Northeastern state with the BJP and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) going ahead with a seat-sharing plan in the ratio of 40:20.

BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh who is on an official visit to the state of Nagaland, reviewed the poll preparations and accordingly sounded the poll bugle.

With regards to the anti-incumbency rumours hitting the state BJP unit of Nagaland, Mmhonlumo Kikon dismissed the rumours and expressed confidence on the party and its members for the upcoming assembly elections.

Both BJP and NDPP reached a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections in 2018, with the NDPP contesting 40 seats and the BJP contesting 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the election campaign at Tuensang on February 22, 2018, and the pre-poll alliance won the people's mandate to form a popular government on March 8, 2018.

According to the joint statement, the leadership of the two parties led by BJP President Shri JP Nadda and Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP have mutually agreed to continue the alliance with the seat sharing in the forthcoming elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly of 40:20, wherein the NDPP will contest in 40 seats and the BJP will contest in 20 seats. There will be no friendly contest in any constituency.