The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nagaland unit, on July 16 held an extended state executive meeting, at IMC hall, Dimapur where the party resolved to support the holistic policies and programmes of the BJP-led NDA government.

The Nagaland unit congratulated the NDA government for emerging victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It informed that programmes and policies for the economic upliftment of Nagaland are in sync with the aspirations of the people, further extending support to the Act East Policy, the Northeast Economic Corridor and the numerous socio-economic and infrastructure development schemes which are being implemented by the NDA Government in Nagaland and the Northeastern region along with the rest of the country.

They also extended wishes to the PDA government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton for winning the 2023 NLA general polls.

In the press release, the unit also asserted support to the BLP leader Y Patton and Benjamin Yepthomi, the state president to carry forward the task of guiding the party.

"The BJP Nagaland unit wholeheartedly supports an early, inclusive, honourable solution to the decades-old Naga Political issue. We appreciate all the Naga political groups which have been engaging in peace talks with the GOL, and all the groups which have entered the peace process by heeding the voice of the people so to pave the way for a final settlement," the Nagaland unit stated, further appealing the Centre and the negotiating parties to expediate the process of finalisation so that there can be lasting peace in Nagaland.

Meanwhile, it also informed that the BJP State Executive resolved to support the proposal made by BJP Legislators for the appointment of Deputy Chairpersons in urban local bodies, as well as the demand for accommodation of government nominees from the BJP to the respective municipal and town councils.

"The BJP State Executive resolved to support the appointment of one government nominee in Dimapur Municipal Council, from minority community," it said.

Furthermore, the party also resolved that only names of active party karyakartas shall be recommended for positions such as PDA Members, PSU Chairpersons. "No other recommendations will be entertained or considered under any circumstances."

"In order to ensure merit and structural integrity, the BJP State Executive has resolved that, recommendation of persons for filling up positions in the State Level Morcha's will be accepted only through the District organisational set-up under the leadership of the District President," the press release mentioned.

Stressing regular joint consultative and coordination meeting between BJP Legislators and office bearers at least once every three months, the BJP state executive also resolved to organise next BJP State Executive meeting at Tuensang District Hq. in November, 2024. Another BJP state executive meeting will be organised at Noklak District Hq. in April, 2025.

"To strengthen the party at the grassroot and increase the party membership. the BJP state executive resolves to complete the formation of booth level committee's in all the polling booth in the State before the next State Executive meeting at Tuensang District Hq," the press release concluded.