Nagaland BJP leaders urge railway minister for urgent action on Dimapur station modernization

A high-level delegation led by BJP Nagaland State President Benjamin Yepthomi, accompanied by former MLAs and representatives from the Dimapur Railway Union, met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi to press for the early resumption of the long-pending Dimapur Railway Station redevelopment project.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted Dimapur’s strategic role as the primary gateway to the Northeast and emphasized the urgent need to upgrade infrastructure to meet rising passenger demand and foster regional growth.

Calling for the expedited implementation of the stalled redevelopment plan, the BJP leaders underscored the station’s potential to become a critical hub under the “Act East Policy”, which evolved from the earlier “Look East Policy.” The policy shift, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, has placed renewed focus on enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and inclusive development across the Northeast region.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the delegation of his ministry’s continued commitment to infrastructure enhancement in Nagaland. Under his leadership, railway development in the state has gained notable momentum, with several initiatives underway to strengthen the region’s transport framework.

The proposed revamp of Dimapur Railway Station is expected to significantly improve passenger amenities, streamline operations, and bolster both economic activity and regional integration. It is seen as a pivotal move in realizing the Central Government’s vision of transforming the Northeast into a key economic corridor.

The BJP Nagaland unit reiterated its dedication to ensuring that infrastructural projects in the state align with the broader national agenda of development and connectivity, expressing confidence that the Centre would prioritize the Dimapur station redevelopment in its ongoing infrastructure roadmap.