BJP president J P Nadda on September 16, 2022, visited a church in the state capital and encouraged clergymen to plant trees.

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Nagaland since September 15, paid a visit to Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, Kohima.

Temjen Imna Along, state BJP president, and MP Phangnon Konyak were also present with Nadda.

One of Asia's largest crosses is the church's 16-foot-tall carved wood crucifix.

"The chance to visit the Cathedral, a Holy Place, was wonderful. Really was amazed with the arrangements for God's worship," Nadda noted in the Cathedral's visitor register.

Notably, with many Christians in Nagaland, Father Vemedo Joseph, the parish priest of the church, and Father Jacob Charallel, the chancellor of the Kohima Diocese, gave the BJP leaders an overview of the church's founding in 1989 and the many services held for the devout.

Nadda also urged the church officials to plant more trees, not just for aesthetic sake but also to protect the environment.

The BJP leader then used a helicopter to reach Dimapur, where he and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton boarded a beautifully adorned auto-rickshaw at the airport.

The two senior BJP leaders arrived at a resort in the Chumoukedima neighbourhood where a meeting with intellectuals and professionals was scheduled while waving to onlookers during the auto-rickshaw rally.

The BJP leader met with the state BJP's core committee in the afternoon before departing for Delhi at the deputy chief minister's residence.