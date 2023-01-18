The NDPP and BJP will continue with its alliance ahead in the forth coming assembly polls as the central leadership confirmed on the seat sharing module and the alliance today on January 18.



“There is no confusion on the alliance. It’s an imaginary confusion. Last time, the BJP and NDPP fought in a 40:20 understanding, where the BJP won 12 out of 20 seats they contested. This time the central leadership of BJP has already announced the seat sharing and alliance between the two parties. Of all that remains, the discussion and finalizing the exact seats that have to be contested by each party”, said Nalin Kohli, the BJP state in-charge said while speaking exclusively to India TodayNE.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the NEDA convenor, said that a final agreement on seat sharing between BJP and NDPP in Nagaland would be finalised in New Delhi on January 18-19 during a press conference held in Guwahati. Both BJP and NDPP will be finalising the seat sharing formula ahead of the state elections in Nagaland.

Earlier, in the poll-bound Nagaland, senior Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leaders including NDPP Working President and Co-Founder of the party, Alemtemshi Jamir, Imkong L Imchen, sitting MLA of NDPP and several other senior party leaders have decided to join BJP.



Sources had informed that a meeting between the leaders and the BJP party was held at Niathu Resort Chumukedima on January 5, 2023 and have formally agreed to join the saffron party.

Earlier, Nagaland CM Rio stated that all 60 legislators of Nagaland had decided to abstain from campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election to be held in the first half of 2023.

Also read : BJP-NDPP final seat sharing talks to take place in Delhi: Himanta