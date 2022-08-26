The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) alleged that one Dr. M Chuba Ao, Chairman of Nagaland State Co-operative Marketing and Consumer Federation (NSCM&CF) ltd, and National Vice President of BJP, has been involved in the transportation of an illegal consignment, a case against which is also registered with police at Guwahati.

The police caught 23 MT of Areca nuts in a consignment of Nagaland State Co-operative Marketing and Consumer Federation Ltd in the middle of Feb 2022.

Dr. M. Chuba Ao, the Chairman, of NSCM&CF Ltd. who is also the National Vice President of BJP, is the main person behind the smuggled consignment, as alleged by the NPCC.

In a press statement released by the NPCC where they have allegedly highlighted the case, states, "In his official writing pad as Chairman of NSCM&CF Ltd., he issued strict orders prohibiting verification and checking along the route to Delhi from Dimapur. His order further says any violation will be imprisoned for 6 months or a fine of Rs. 10,00,000/-. A copy of the said letter was sent to the Ministry of Railway and GM Northeast Railway, Malegaon, Guwahati. With what authority has he issued such an order?"

"The GST invoice says the Areca nuts are a local product and are being transported to Delhi. Govt of Nagaland has remained mute. We understand there is fear in the nerves of UDA. We also understand that BJP hides and protects criminals evident in their conscious release of rapists and even celebration of the event. If it were any other person, particularly a Congressman, surely ED or CBI would already be knocking," further reads the press statement.

"The orders issued by Dr. M. Chuba Ao in his capacity as Chairman NSCM&CF Ltd. is an abuse of power and misuse of his position instituted in the name of Nagaland by the State govt. NSCM&CF," continued the press statement.

Continuing its dig on the BJP, the NPCC further retorted in the press statement, "Evidence of the misuse is in police custody. The Govt is a people’s Govt. As a conscious political party, we cannot afford to remain silent on such abuse of power and misuse of authority. If Dr. M. Chuba Ao has any morals, he should have resigned on his own."

Demanding immediate suspension of Chuba Ao from his post of Chairmanship, the NPCC concludes in its press release, "Nagaland people are not all smugglers. To save the image of the Nagaland people, we demand from the govt to relieve Dr. M. Chuba Ao from the Chairmanship of NSCM&CF Ltd. and enable police to proceed with the case against his misconduct."