Nagaland: BJP women’s wing protests over insults to PM Modi at INDIA bloc's Bihar rally

Dimapur witnessed a protest on September 1 as the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a demonstration against abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent INDIA bloc rally in Bihar.

The protest took place near the Congress Bhavan, where Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha president Tsachola Rothrong condemned the language used against the prime minister. She said that political differences must never cross the line into personal insults.

"We may differ on policy, but we share one civilisation. Governments rise and fall. Power is transient. But words endure. Let us choose words that uplift our republic and honour our heritage. In Bharat, we debate fiercely, but we never insult a mother," Rothrong told the gathering.

She further added that targeting the memory of a leader’s late mother was unacceptable. "To insult a departed mother is not political criticism; it is an insult to every family that cherishes the memory of its elders. If we allow this to become the new normal, then tomorrow, no leader, no parent, no family will be spared from slander."

The Mahila Morcha demanded an unconditional apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, accusing them of failing to prevent what they called a "disgrace" at the Bihar rally. (With inputs from PTI)