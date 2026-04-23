Nagaland Board declares Class 10, 12 results; pass percentage improves across streams

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Thursday, April 23 declared the results of the Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) examinations, recording pass percentages of 72.07 and 85.46 respectively.

In the HSLC examination, 22,765 candidates appeared, of whom 16,406 passed. Aman Kumar of MGM Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, topped the exam with 590 marks (98.33%), winning both the Topper Award and the Governor’s Gold Medal.

Sudhanshu Kumar of Olympic Higher Secondary School, Zunheboto secured the second position with 98%, while the third rank was jointly held by Shreya Singh of Holy Child School, Dimapur and Benchumo Tungoe of Isaiah Ability Higher Secondary School, Wokha, both scoring 97.67%.

In the HSSLC examination, the overall pass percentage improved to 85.46%, up from 82.44% in 2025. Stream-wise, Arts recorded 85.78% pass rate (9,945 out of 11,594 students), Science 85.67% (2,355 out of 2,749), and Commerce 81.69% (919 out of 1,125).

Among toppers, Menguhaankum Chang of St John Higher Secondary Residential School, Dimapur topped the Science stream with 95.60%. Keleno Thorie of Northfield Higher Secondary School, Kohima topped the Arts stream with 96.80%, while Shreya Debnath of Pranab Vidyapith Higher Secondary School, Dimapur secured the top position in Commerce with 96%.

The board said marksheets will be distributed through respective institutions between May 1 and May 5. Students can apply for rescrutiny within 15 days, while compartmental and improvement examinations are scheduled for June, with applications open from May 11 to May 16.