The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the opening of the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program 2024, one of the largest scholarship initiatives in India, aimed at supporting students from Class 6 to 12. Sponsored by the SBI Foundation, the program is designed to provide financial assistance to meritorious students hailing from low-income families, ensuring that they can continue their education without financial burden.

This year, the scholarship will award INR 15,000 each to the top 300 most deserving students from every State and Union Territory in India. The initiative not only recognizes academic excellence but also encourages students to pursue their studies with greater determination.

Eligibility Criteria include:

- Open to students currently enrolled in Class 6 to 12.

- Applicants must have secured at least 75% marks in the previous academic year.

- The gross annual family income of applicants should not exceed INR 3,00,000.

The online nomination process for the 2024-25 academic year is now open, with applications accepted until October 31, 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications at Buddy4Study.

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