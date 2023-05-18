The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for the year 2023 will be declared on May 24 in the afternoon.

According to the board, the provisional result gazettes, marksheets, and pass certificates will be provided to all registered institutions. Additionally, the soft copy of the results will be accessible through the board's official portal at www.nbsenl.edu.in.

Students and parents can also check the results on various websites, including www.nbsenl.edu.in, www.results.shiksha, www.indiaresults.com, and www.exametc.com. These platforms will offer provisions for downloading the marks/marksheets as well.

For the convenience of students, an Android mobile result app will be available on the Play Store, enabling them to access their results easily.

The NBSE has planned to distribute the result documents to the centre superintendents between May 29 and May 30. Centre superintendents are responsible for collecting the documents and distributing them to the respective schools within their center. In case a superintendent is unable to collect the documents, they can authorize another superintendent to collect them on their behalf.

The dates for document collection will be shared district-wise through the board's official portal, www.nbsenl.edu.in, and district WhatsApp groups. The NBSE has urged all center superintendents to take note of the dates and collect the documents as per the schedule provided.