Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is set to announce the provisional outcomes of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations for 2024. The results will be declared on April 26, in the afternoon.

In a notification, the NBSE stated that the results would be accessible through both print and digital mediums. Soft copies of the results will be available on various web portals including www.nbsenl.edu.in, www.indiaresults.com, www.results.shiksha, and www.jagranjosh.com.

Additionally, the NBSE informed that the results can be accessed via its Android Mobile App. Printed copies of provisional Result Gazettes will be provided to all registered institutions along with mark sheets and pass certificates. Institutions are instructed to collect these documents between May 3 and May 6, through their appointed Centre Superintendent or authorised representatives.

The NBSE also mentioned that students can download migration certificates from the official portal www.nbsenl.edu.in.

For further updates and information, individuals are encouraged to visit the official NBSE website at www.nbsenl.edu.in.