Nagaland body, Naga Hoho has requested the Central government to make an "honest, determined and concerted" effort seeking a permanent solution to the Naga political issue.

The affirmation was made by the Naga Hoho, the apex body of Nagas spread over the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, and also parts of Myanmar during its first Federal Assembly for the tenure 2024-28 in Dimapur, on August 1.

In a statement, Hoho's media cell stated, "The Government of India should make an honest, determined and concerted effort to bring about a permanent solution to the Naga issue that is acceptable, inclusive and sustainable to all the stakeholders."

The statement also said that peace talks have been underway between Nagas and the Government of India for the last 27 years since the signing of the first ceasefire agreement on July 25, 1997.

Subsequently, the GoI has penned agreements with Naga groups at various stages, most notably, the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 and the Agreed Position on November 17, 2017.

"However, every accord signed by the GoI with the Nagas has been inconclusive due to the lack of integrity and political will of the Government of India," it alleged.

Asserting that the "absence of open conflict is not permanent peace", the Hoho reiterated that the Centre should make an honest, determined and concerted effort to bring about a permanent solution to the vexed issue.

It attributed the ethnic conflicts in the region, with the most recent being the Kuki-Meitei conflict in Manipur, to the "irresponsible, complacent and short-sighted policies" of both the state as well as central governments.