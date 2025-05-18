The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) on Sunday, May 18 announced a voluntary, indefinite business shutdown across nine districts of Nagaland, beginning Monday. The move comes in protest against the state government's longstanding inaction on issues raised by the business community.

The shutdown, endorsed by the District Chambers of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri, aims to press the government for the inclusion of DCCI representatives in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), especially town councils.

Addressing a press conference in Dimapur, CNCCI chairman Khekugha Muru expressed disappointment over the government’s lack of response despite years of dialogue and recent attempts at engagement facilitated by state spokesperson and minister K.G. Kenye. "No tangible outcome or concrete timeline has been offered by the government," Muru said.

The CNCCI, which represents 17 district chambers, affirmed its full support for the collective decision of the nine DCCIs to proceed with the shutdown. Muru emphasized that the agitation will be conducted in a peaceful, voluntary, and democratic manner, and is not intended to inconvenience the public but to underscore the urgency of unresolved concerns.

“We are not looking for confrontation. If the government commits to a time-bound resolution plan, we are ready to withdraw the shutdown immediately. We remain open to discussions,” Muru added.

As the indefinite shutdown takes effect, the business community hopes the government will acknowledge its demands and engage in meaningful negotiations to resolve the impasse.