The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has issued a warning that the state is likely to experience strong winds and isolated rain showers in the next few days due to the approaching Mocha cyclonic storm. Though Nagaland will not be directly affected by the cyclone, heavy rainfall is expected on May 13 and very heavy rains on May 14, along with thunderstorms and strong lightning.

The NSDMA has advised caution to the public during this period to avoid any eventualities. People are urged not to shelter under large trees or near river banks to prevent unnecessary risk to life from lightning and flash floods. The NSDMA has also directed all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to be on high alert to save lives and properties during this period.

According to the NSDMA, damages are expected to unsecured structures, kutcha houses due to heavy rain, the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas, uprooting of trees and branches, and damage to standing crops. The NSDMA has urged the public to exercise caution and follow the instructions given by the authority.

The cyclonic storm Mocha is predicted to make landfall in the Bangladesh-Myanmar coastline region, affecting south Bengal. The forecast, though, could change during the next few days, the NSDMA added. The storm is likely to pass over the coasts of southeast Bangladesh and northern Myanmar between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) sometime in the afternoon on May 14 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 150-160 km per hour gusting to 175 km per hour.