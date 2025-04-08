The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), under the Home Department, has issued a weather advisory for the state, forecasting light to moderate rainfall across most districts until April 15, 2025. According to the bulletin, several areas will likely experience intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated pockets.

The advisory highlights that districts such as Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Noklak, Peren, Phek, Shamator, Tseminyu, Tuensang, Wokha, and Zunheboto are expected to receive consistent rainfall during this period. Other regions may encounter cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate showers.

Residents are advised to exercise caution due to the potential risks posed by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, which may disrupt communication systems and power infrastructure. Additionally, NSDMA has raised concerns about the possibility of waterlogging and flash floods in the state’s lowland and foothill districts—particularly Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli—owing to high precipitation in the surrounding hills.

To ensure public safety and minimize damage to life and property, NSDMA has urged citizens to stay alert and take precautionary measures. Furthermore, all District Disaster Management Authorities and associated departments have been instructed to remain vigilant and ready to respond to any emergencies during the ongoing weather activity.