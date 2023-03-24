Nagaland is expected to experience light to heavy rainfall in the coming days, according to a weather update from the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on March 24. The rainfall is expected to be fairly widespread, with partly cloudy moderate rain forecasted for March 26 to March 27 all over the state.

However, the NSDMA has warned that certain pockets in the districts of Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Mokokchung, Mon, and Longleng may experience thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during this period.

The minimum and maximum temperature of the state is expected to vary between 9°C and 30°C respectively. The NSDMA has urged the public to exercise caution and take necessary measures to avoid any eventualities during this period.

The NSDMA has also requested all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to be on alert and attend to any emergencies caused by natural calamities, in order to save lives and properties during this monsoon period.

As the state braces for heavy rainfall and potential thunderstorms, it is important for residents to stay aware of weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.