The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NDMSA) has issued a weather advisory, warning residents of Nagaland to prepare for an upcoming spell of moderate to heavy rainfall in the region. With the monsoon season well underway, the NDMSA has predicted significant rainfall activity over the next week.

In its weather update released on , the NDMSA highlighted that while rainfall is expected across the state, certain areas should be particularly cautious. The districts of Peren, Dimapur, Kohima, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Mon, and Longleng are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy downpours during this period.

According to the NDMSA, the minimum and maximum temperatures during this time are expected to range between 17°C and 30°C. These weather conditions pose potential risks and could lead to emergencies if not handled with caution.

The NSDMA has called upon the public to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during this period. Additionally, the district disaster management authorities and other concerned departments have been directed to remain on high alert, ensuring the safety of lives and properties throughout the monsoon season.

In light of the forecasted adverse weather, the NSDMA strongly advised residents to refrain from venturing outside unless absolutely necessary. Engaging in activities such as working in agricultural fields, grazing cattle, fishing, or using boats should be avoided during inclement weather conditions. The NSDMA emphasized the importance of seeking shelter indoors and encouraged individuals to remain in safe spaces such as homes, offices, shopping centers, and hard-top vehicles with windows rolled up whenever thunder is heard.

If caught outdoors with no immediate safe shelter available, the NDMSA advised individuals to promptly move away from elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks to minimize the risk of lightning strikes and other hazards associated with open spaces.

Furthermore, the NSDMA urged residents to stay informed and updated by monitoring local media outlets for weather-related updates and following any warning instructions provided through various communication channels.