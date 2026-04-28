Nagaland braces for thunderstorms and heavy rain, peak impact expected on April 29 

Nagaland is set to experience several days of unsettled weather, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast across the state until May 1, according to an advisory issued by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA).

Conditions are expected to build through April 28, when most districts may see light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places. Heavier spells are likely in Peren and Kohima, where winds could reach 30–40 kmph in pockets.

The most intense phase is predicted on April 29, with widespread thunderstorm activity and moderate to heavy rainfall at scattered locations. Districts including Dimapur, Mokokchung, Mon, Niuland and Tseminyu may face sharper weather conditions, raising the risk of localised disruptions.

A gradual easing is likely from April 30, with only light rainfall and isolated thunderstorms expected. By May 1, conditions are forecast to improve, with no major weather warnings for most districts.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, avoid open areas, and seek shelter during lightning. People have also been advised to follow official updates and use verified alert systems for real-time information.