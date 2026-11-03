The ‘Breaking the Silence 4.0’ awareness campaign was launched at Mt. Olive College in Kohima on Tuesday, November 3, with a focus on encouraging young people to speak openly about mental health challenges, seek timely support and stay away from substance abuse.

The campaign brought together students, youth and community members to address the stigma surrounding mental health, promote early intervention and raise awareness about the risks associated with substance abuse.

Organised by Aid Care Trust Support Connect (ACTS), the initiative is being conducted in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Nagaland, Assam Rifles and Recovery Wellness Society.

The campaign has three ambassadors: Bahun Nongrum, Miss Divine Beauty India 2026 and Miss Meghalaya 2024; Lovikali Swu, Miss Grand India Nagaland 2026; and Nagaland-based rapper and songwriter ZT Slingshot.

Maj Gen H A Mavi, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), attended the launch as the Guest of Honour, while Wango Langsym, Deputy Director and State Nodal Officer of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), Department of Social Welfare, Nagaland, was the Special Guest.

Addressing the students, Langsym encouraged them to set ambitious goals and remain committed to their aspirations. Quoting former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he said, "Small aim is a crime, have a great aim in life."

He cautioned that substance abuse could undermine young people's ambitions, affect their well-being and jeopardise their future. He urged students to approach challenges with courage and determination.

Campaign ambassador Bahun Nongrum highlighted the influence of peer pressure and curiosity in exposing young people to harmful substances. She said substance abuse could have serious consequences for physical and mental health, academic performance and future opportunities.

She urged students to make responsible choices, seek help when facing difficulties and avoid suffering in silence.

Lovikali Swu drew attention to the academic and family-related pressures experienced by students. She encouraged young people to share their concerns with trusted individuals, seek professional assistance when necessary and remain attentive to their mental well-being.

Rapper and songwriter ZT Slingshot spoke about his personal experience of dealing with emotional distress. He said creative activities such as writing and singing had helped him regain a sense of purpose. He encouraged students to find healthy ways to express their emotions and seek support during difficult periods.

Maj Gen H A Mavi also urged students to speak openly about their struggles, emphasising the role of family members and friends in providing support during challenging times.

Referring to actors Sanjay Dutt and Robert Downey Jr., he highlighted how individuals can overcome substance abuse and rebuild their lives through recovery and determination.

The Kohima launch marks the beginning of a multi-city awareness tour across the Northeast. The campaign will reach St. Xavier Higher Secondary School in Jalukie on November 4, followed by programmes in Jorhat on November 11 and Tezpur on November 12.

The tour will conclude with a grand finale at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong on November 14.

Through the initiative, ACTS and its partner organisations aim to encourage young people to address mental health concerns without hesitation, seek timely assistance and make informed decisions regarding substance use. The campaign seeks to promote awareness that mental health challenges and substance abuse require support, understanding and timely intervention.