Nagaland budget session phase II begins; CM Rio to present budget

The second phase of the budget session of the Nagaland Assembly is set to begin on March 26, with key financial business, including the presentation of the state budget, scheduled over two days.

This marks the first time the Assembly session is being conducted in two phases. The first phase was held from March 2 to 12.

According to the Assembly secretariat, Thursday’s proceedings will include discussions on urgent public matters, presentation of Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) reports, and a review of receipts and expenditure trends. The House will also take up supplementary demands for grants for 2025–26 and proposals to regularise excess expenditure for 2018–19 and 2019–20.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state budget for 2026–27 on the same day.

On Friday, members will hold a general discussion on the budget, followed by voting on supplementary demands and passage of appropriation bills. The Assembly will also deliberate and vote on demands for grants for 2026–27.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer is expected to announce the constitution of committees and the panel of chairpersons before adjourning the session sine die.

The session assumes significance as it is the first after the tripartite agreement on the Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA) involving the Centre, the state government, and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation.

Earlier, on March 3, Rio had informed the House that the government would introduce the FNTA Bill during the ongoing session.