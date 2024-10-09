A tragic accident involving a 32-seater private bus from St. Joseph's College, Jakhama, occurred during an overtaking manoeuvre around 2:00 PM on 9th October 2024.

The incident took place between Vivori Lounge and Dimori Cove, near Kigwema village, Kohima.

Initial reports indicate that more than 25 students were injured in the accident. Two of the injured are in serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU.



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The injured were rushed to the Army Camp Hospital in Jakhama for emergency medical care.

Emergency responders, including members of the Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) and youth volunteers from surrounding villages, have been mobilized to assist in the rescue efforts.

The district administration, along with personnel from the Khuzama police and traffic police from South Police Kohima, visited the accident site to assess the situation.