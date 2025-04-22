The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) has announced an “Indefinite Voluntary Business Shutter Down” across Nagaland beginning April 24, 2025.

The decision comes in protest against what the CNCCI calls “step-motherly treatment” in the nomination of District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) representatives to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Despite repeated appeals—including a formal letter to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and a press statement issued earlier this month warning of democratic protest if justice was not served by April 20—the State Government has allegedly remained unresponsive.

“The CNCCI has exhausted all possible means,” the confederation stated, highlighting that the shutdown has been called in accordance with the collective demand of nine aggrieved District CCIs.



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According to the official release, the indefinite protest will also include banking institutions. However, medical services, petrol pumps, and taxi services will be exempted during the first phase of the protest. Vehicular movement, educational institutions, and government offices are expected to function normally.

“This protest is entirely voluntary. We request all District Chambers to ensure it remains peaceful and free of any untoward incidents,” CNCCI emphasized.

A crucial Executive Council Meeting of CNCCI will be held on April 25, during which the second phase of the protest will be deliberated. All presidents of District CCIs are expected to participate in charting the future course of action.

The CNCCI is urging public understanding and cooperation as it seeks what it describes as equitable justice and fair representation in the decision-making processes affecting the business community of Nagaland.