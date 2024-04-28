In the wake of unmet demands from the state government, the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI) has declared the continuation of the indefinite state-wide shutter down. However, a brief respite is being offered to the public with a six-hour window period on April 29, running from 12 noon to 6 p.m., allowing procurement of essential items.

The decision, as per CNCCI's president Dr. Khekugha Muru and general secretary Dr. Seyievilie Mor, comes amid a lack of response from the state authorities. The CNCCI emphasized the necessity of this relaxation, particularly considering the abrupt shutdowns in various districts without prior public notice. District Chambers of Commerce & Industry (CCIs) are urged to facilitate this one-day window period to ensure public readiness for a potential prolonged shutdown until their demands are addressed.

Amid conflicting reports on business operations' resumption in Chümoukedima district, the Chümoukedima Chamber of Commerce & Trade Association (CCCTA) clarified that the CNCCI's indefinite shutter down remains effective. CCCTA President James Kin stated that shops will be permitted to operate on April 29 to facilitate essential commodity stocking, with the strike resuming on April 30. CCCTA reiterated its support for CNCCI's call to protest against inaction by authorities concerning multiple taxation, intimidation, and harassment of the business community.

The Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) announced that, in line with CNCCI's directives, the indefinite shutter down in Kohima district will be relaxed on April 29 to allow public restocking of essential items. Any further updates on the shutter down will be communicated by KCCI.

In a bid to address the grievances of the business community, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) submitted a five-point charter of demands to the state government. Among these demands are clarifications on the legality of taxation by Naga Political Groups (NPGs), raids on businesses, and swift action against extortion and kidnapping incidents.

DCCI President Akashe Zhimomi highlighted that despite government circulars directing action against such incidents, direct communication with the DCCI as the affected party is pending. The DCCI president emphasized that unless the government responds to their demands in writing, the indefinite shutter down will persist.

In a gesture to alleviate public inconvenience, the Petroleum Dealers Association of Dimapur has agreed to reopen fuel outlets from April 27, as per DCCI's request. However, they remain vigilant and ready to call for another shutter down if any harassment is faced by their members.

DC Dimapur, in a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, assured forwarding the demands to higher authorities, signaling a potential step towards resolution.