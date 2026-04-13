Nagaland Bypoll: NPP seeks re-poll in two Koridang polling stations over low turnout

The National People’s Party (NPP) on April 13, urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to order a re-poll in two polling stations under the Koridang Assembly Constituency in Nagaland, citing serious irregularities and abnormally low voter turnout during the bypoll held on April 9.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, NPP National Secretary Saidul Khan stated that the party had already submitted a complaint on the day of polling, alleging suppression of voter turnout at Alichen Polling Stations II and IV. However, the party claimed that no response has been received from the Commission so far.

According to the NPP, Alichen Polling Station II recorded only 114 votes out of 745 registered electors, reflecting a turnout of approximately 15 percent. Similarly, Alichen Polling Station IV witnessed 147 votes cast out of 641 electors, translating to a turnout of around 23 percent. The party described these figures as unusually low and indicative of possible irregularities that may have affected the integrity of the electoral process.

The NPP has requested the ECI to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and to order a re-poll at the two polling stations to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. The party emphasised that such measures are essential to uphold the democratic rights of voters and maintain public confidence in the electoral system.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Election Commission regarding the request.