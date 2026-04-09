Nagaland bypoll sees strong early turnout in Koridang constituency

Nagaland recorded a strong voter turnout in the early hours of polling for the Koridang Assembly bypoll, indicating active participation by voters.

According to data released by the Election Commission, the Koridang constituency registered a turnout of 19.80 per cent as of 9 a.m., the highest among constituencies where by-elections are being held. Polling began at 7 a.m. and has been progressing steadily, with voters arriving at polling stations since early morning.

The bypoll in Koridang was necessitated following the death of veteran BJP leader and sitting MLA Imkong L. Imchen.

The contest has drawn attention with the BJP fielding his son, Daochier I. Imchen, while the Congress has nominated T. Chalukumba Ao as its candidate.

Authorities have put in place elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful polling across the constituency. Security has been tightened and polling officials deployed across all booths to facilitate the voting process.

The counting of votes for the bypoll is scheduled to take place on May 4.